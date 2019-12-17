A Hickory man pleaded guilty on Monday to felony death by vehicle and was sentenced to a minimum of three-plus years in prison, according to a release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Jeffrey Blain Bumgarner, 57, of Hickory, was driving southeast on U.S. 70 in Hickory around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2018, when his pickup truck drifted left into the other lane, hitting the truck of 58-year-old Charles Shook Jr.
Shook, from Newton, lost control and his truck ran off the road, rolled and hit a tree, killing Shook, according to the release from the district attorney's office.
Bumgarner drove away after the accident before calling to report the crash. At first he told investigators he was the victim in the hit and run. He later admitted he caused it. Tests at the scene showed Bumgarner was impaired and a later analysis found methadone and alprazolam in his system, the release said.
On Monday, Bumgarner pleaded guilty in Catawba County Superior Court to felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and felony hit and run death. He was given a prison sentence of 44 to 65 months.
A friend of Shook’s family read a statement in court on Monday, saying, “Our lives have been changed forever. We lost a dear man that day. He loved life. He loved being with people.”
The release noted Bumgarner has been charged with driving while impaired three times previously, according to court records. In 1987, Bumgarner was convicted of DWI. In 1988, Bumgarner pleaded guilty to reckless driving to endanger after being initially charged with DWI. In 1993, Bumgarner was convicted of Level 2 DWI after being initially charged with driving while impaired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.