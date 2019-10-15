Robert George, a former Hickory police officer, was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $23,000 in restitution during sentencing Tuesday in federal court in Charlotte.
In January, George was found guilty of using unreasonable force against then 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle.
After arresting Doolittle for disorderly conduct at Union Square in downtown Hickory on Nov. 11, 2013, George transported her back to the Hickory Police Department. There, he parked outside the sally port entrance and went to remove Doolittle from his police vehicle, a previous Hickory Daily Record article stated.
Security camera footage and expert witness testimony revealed George picked Doolittle up and slammed her on the ground, where Doolittle landed on her face.
Doolittle sustained a broken nose, busted lip, injuries to her nasal cavities, a concussion and injuries to her upper front teeth during the incident, which was revealed during testimony by her doctors in court. She also suffers from memory loss, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.