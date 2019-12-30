This story was updated at 4:55 p.m.
Four former Catholic priests with ties to Catawba County were credibly accused of abuse, according to a review by the Diocese of Charlotte that looked at decades of records.
Donald Philip Baker, Richard B. Farwell, Robert Yurgel and William Tanguay served at churches in Hickory or Newton within the past four decades.
None of the cases of alleged abuse occurred in Catawba County.
All four have left the priesthood, either voluntarily or as a result of disciplinary procedures.
Baker, Farwell and Yurgel were three of 14 priests listed as having been credibly accused since the Charlotte diocese was established in 1972.
The web page listing the names of the priests and providing summaries of the abuse allegations also included tabs for priests accused before the diocese was formed and for priests who served in the Charlotte diocese but were accused of abuse elsewhere.
Tanguay served in the Charlotte diocese but the accusations against him were made in Rhode Island.
In total, 43 priests affiliated with western North Carolina were listed on the website.
A statement from Bishop Peter Jugis on the diocese website includes an apology for abuse. Jugis said he hopes the release of the names can help victims heal.
Jugis also said that no priests facing abuse allegations are currently serving in the diocese. A press statement from the diocese said abuse cases hit their peak in the 1970s and there has only been one credible accusation in the last 20 years.
During an informational session at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in October, Father Patrick Winslow of the diocese said the church put protocols into place in 2002 to address sexual abuse. These protocols include a process for dealing with accusations that incorporates notifying law enforcement and holding an internal process to remove credibly accused priests.
Winslow said Monday the list will be updated as needed and the church will continue to investigate new accusations.
Here’s a look at some of the information released on the four accused priests who spent time in the Hickory area:
A look at the accused
The case of abuse to happen closest to Hickory occurred in Lenoir.
A man told the diocese in 2017 Baker abused him at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church when he was a teenager. The abuse occurred in the late 1980s, according to the diocese web page.
The diocese contacted the Caldwell County Department of Social Services. An investigation by the Lenoir Police Department did not result in charges, according to the web page. The church’s Lay Review Board found the allegation credible and recommended Baker be barred from ministry, according to the web page.
Baker was last documented as living in Arizona. He has not been in ministry since 1994, according to the website. In addition to time in Lenoir, Baker also served at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Newton.
The allegations of abuse against Farwell occurred in Salisbury and Charlotte. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the web page. Farwell also served at St. Aloysius in Hickory. The website does not list specific dates for his time in Hickory.
Yurgel was alleged to have committed abuse in Charlotte and Gastonia. He pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual offense. Yurgel served at the Catholic Conference Center in Hickory in 1992, according to the web page.
Tanguay was accused of abuse during his time serving as a priest in Rhode Island.
Tanguay served for seven years in the Charlotte diocese’s Hmong ministry, but the review found no allegations from his time in the diocese. The web page listed St. Aloysius as Tanguay’s sole assignment.
Of the 14 clergy on the list released Monday, nine are dead, the diocese said. Of the remaining five, two were convicted. The others were removed, dismissed or left the ministry.
The Charlotte Diocese serves more than 400,000 Catholics in 46 counties in western North Carolina. It defines a credible allegation as “one that has the semblance of truth; one supported by information worthy of belief. It is not a finding of guilt.”
The full list of accused priests can be seen by going to accountability.charlottediocese.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
