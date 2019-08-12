Two women and one man are dead following a shooting Monday night in Hickory and a fourth person was seriously injured.
Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said the bodies of the man and one of the women were found in the home. The body of the second woman was found behind the home.
A second man was also injured in the shooting. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
The shooting occurred in the 300 block of 17th Avenue NE in Hickory.
Young said the shooting may have resulted from a domestic situation but the investigation will provide more information about what happened.
Catawba County EMS, Hickory firefighers and Hickory police were on the scene.
