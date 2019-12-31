Clayton Young made the trek to Concord Mills mall with his two kids on Saturday. They were there to visit Build-A-Bear Workshop.
“It started as an innocent outing,” Young said.
As they were about to leave Young said they decided to stop at a pretzel store.
Young said he saw people around him panicking and stores slamming their gates closed. Young said the pretzel store employee had a fearful look on his face. “He told us to run,” Young said.
Young took his kids and left.
“I saw some people fall as they were running,” Young said. “It was scary.”
Young hurried to the parking lot and got his kids in his car. They left the mall just as police were arriving.
Young said he and his two kids were unharmed but his 14-year-old daughter was shaken up by the incident.
Young said his daughter searched her phone trying to find out what happened. They soon found out that there had been a shooting.
Young said he encouraged his daughter to stay off social media. “I tried to distract them with a game,” he said.
A 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in the parking lot of the mall. Two other male juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports from The Associated Press.
Young is the director of photography at Catawba Valley Community College and a former journalist. “I’m used to being around shooting, but this time my kids were there,” he said.
Young said people should remain observant of their surroundings but not afraid. “You can’t not do things out of fear,” Young said. “You got to enjoy life.”
Young lives in Huntersville but teaches in Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.