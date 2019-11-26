A Catawba County resident was arrested for reportedly possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
Darren Matthews, 45, of Conover was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in what was termed a lengthy investigation.
“I’m proud of the work of our task force,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “People in our communities who prey on children will be brought to justice. Thankfully we’ve taken another offender off our streets and the internet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.