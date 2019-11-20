59596287791__1D21FEC3-E19D-4231-94F3-B43F19D3902A.jpeg

The car that crashed in a high-speed chase with Newton police is pulled from a field on Startown Road.

 By Kristen Hart khart@hickoryrecord.com

Two women reportedly led Newton police officers on a high-speed chase that ended with a car flipping three times.

Newton Police Officer B.J. Williams said two women were approached by police as they were arguing at the Catawba County Justice Center.

Williams said the women saw the police, jumped in a car and sped away.

The ensuing chase reached speeds of 100 mph, Williams said, and ended when the car flipped on Startown Road, not far from Startown Elementary School. 

Both women were transported to area hospitals, but Williams said it appears neither experienced serious injuries. 

Catawba County EMS workers and Newton firefighters responded to the wreck scene.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments