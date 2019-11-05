The burned-out truck Alexander County officials sought is back in Taylorsville. The vehicle, which is believed to have belonged to a friend of a woman killed in June, was found by hunters in Grayson County, Virginia on Monday.
There were three bodies in the vehicle. The bodies, like the truck, were burned.
Sheriff Chris Bowman said the bodies are still in Virginia and an autopsy will be performed on each.
He added, that he cannot be sure if the bodies are those of Maria Calderon Martinez, Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez. But he said he believes the autopsies will reveal it to be the three.
Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, of Taylorsville and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Darlene Wolfe of Wilkesboro, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Martinez and two of her children.
On Tuesday, the vehicle came back to Alexander County on the back of a flatbed truck.
Bowman said the truck will be scoured for evidence.
There are now five bodies, all with some connection to the Martinez home and a fateful night in June.
So far, there are no additional charges in the case.
