The investigation into what caused a massive fire at the historic Balls Creek Campground Sunday night is underway, according to a press release from Catawba County.
The cause is currently undetermined, but a task force of law enforcement and fire investigators consider the fire to be suspicious.
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said officers found evidence Monday that led to the fire being considered suspicious.
Catawba County Sheriff's Office deputies gathered at Bandys High School Tuesday just before 5 and began a door-to-door canvass of 140 nearby homes to see if anyone in the community has seen or heard any information related to how the fire started.
The fire destroyed 40 tents, or cabins, and damaged nine others. The campground opened in 1853 and has served as a space for a two-week long Christian revival every August. The property contained 295 structures before the fire, according to previous HDR reports.
More than 100 firefighters from multiple agencies spent hours battling the blaze, which was extinguished before 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
Local agencies along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the incident, the release states.
Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
