The Balls Creek campground fire that destroyed 40 tents and damaged others last September was intentionally set.
That's what the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Crime Lab in Atlanta determined, according to a release from Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy.
Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and United States Department of Justice – ATF, have been and will continue investigating the fire, the release stated
The task force is seeking information, leads and pictures or video from the area the evening of September 29, 2019. Anyone with information related to this ongoing criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.