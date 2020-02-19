Campground recovery

In this file photo from October, 2019, Balls Creek Campground camper Nathan Robinson placed a sign in front of his family's tent site requesting no machine clean up in hope of preserving the tent's concrete slab.

The Balls Creek campground fire that destroyed 40 tents and damaged others last September was intentionally set.

That's what the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Crime Lab in Atlanta determined, according to a release from Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy.

Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and United States Department of Justice – ATF, have been and will continue investigating the fire, the release stated

The task force is seeking information, leads and pictures or video from the area the evening of September 29, 2019. Anyone with information related to this ongoing criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241.

