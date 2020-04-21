A Catawba County man faces numerous charges after a shooting spree Tuesday morning left three vehicles and two homes with bullet holes along Old Catawba Road.
Antwan Boyd, 35, of Catawba was located at a residence on Pioneer Drive in Newton and taken into custody without incident, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. A 9 millimeter carbine style semiautomatic rifle was located and seized from the residence. The rifle is believed to be the weapon Boyd fired in the 4800 block of Old Catawba Road.
Boyd was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and three counts of injury to personal property. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond for the firearm by felon charge and no bond on the other charges because they were deemed episodes of domestic violence, according to the release.
The shooting allegedly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between Boyd, a woman who is the mother of his children and that woman’s boyfriend.
The boyfriend, Jarris Knox, said he was staying with his girlfriend and her children because he was concerned about their safety. Knox said the suspect drove up to the home, honked his horn, drove down the road and then returned to their home before shooting.
During the shooting, it is believed that Knox returned fire, according to the release.
A crime scene investigation at the residences on Old Catawba Road confirms at least 15 rounds fired between the two shooters.
No injuries were reported.
Police searched Boyd’s vehicle and confirmed it had been struck by gunfire multiple times.
No charges have been filed against Knox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.