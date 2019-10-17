State troopers arrested a Granville County man for a fatal hit-and-run wreck in Caldwell County.
Charles Steward Bean, 55, of Creedmoor, N.C. is charged with felony hit and run, according to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Additional charges are pending.
Bean is being held in the Granville County Detention Center, and the 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan that authorities previously said was likely involved in the wreck was also found, the release stated.
Creedmoor is about 15 miles from Durham.
Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida died in the hit-and-run collision on U.S. 221 last week. The collision was in Caldwell County authorities said but at the far northwest end of the county near Grandfather Mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.