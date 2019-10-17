State troopers arrested a Granville County man for a fatal hit-and-run wreck in Caldwell County.

Charles Steward Bean, 55, of Creedmoor, N.C. is charged with felony hit and run, according to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Additional charges are pending.

Bean is being held in the Granville County Detention Center, and the 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan that authorities previously said was likely involved in the wreck was also found, the release stated.

Creedmoor is about 15 miles from Durham.

Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida died in the hit-and-run collision on U.S. 221 last week. The collision was in Caldwell County authorities said but at the far northwest end of the county near Grandfather Mountain.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments