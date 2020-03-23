IMG_1473.jpg

Five police vehicles responded to the armed robbery report at the CVS on Springs Road.

Hickory Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy on Springs Road Monday afternoon,

Deputy Chief of Police Reed Baer said law officers are seeking a single suspect in the case.

Baer said the suspect produced a weapon during the robbery.

We will update as more information about the suspect and details of the situation become available.

