...FREEZING RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN
NORTH CAROLINA AND EXTREME NORTHERN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...
.MOISTURE FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO WILL STREAM INTO THE WESTERN
CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY, INTERACTING WITH A WEDGE OF COLD
AND DRY AIR IN PLACE TO PRODUCE LIGHT, WINTRY PRECIPITATION.
FREEZING RAIN WILL BE THE MAIN THREAT, WITH LOCATIONS JUST EAST OF
THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND ALONG THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR
EXPERIENCING THE MOST ICING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS RANGING
FROM A FEW HUNDRETHS OF AN INCH TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH
IN MOST AREAS. LOCATIONS NEAR THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR IN THE
NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS, AND NEAR THE SALUDA GRADE IN THE
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS, COULD SEE ONE TO NEARLY TWO TENTHS OF
AN INCH OF ICE IN A FEW SPOTS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. THIS
INCLUDES AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT, THE
I-40 CORRIDOR, AND LOCATIONS WELL NORTH AND WEST OF THE
CHARLOTTE SUBURBS.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE, WITH MAINLY
BRIDGES AND ELEVATED SURFACES AFFECTED. SOME TREE BRANCHES AND
POWER LINES COULD SAG, AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.
THE MORNING COMMUTE COULD BE AFFECTED IN SOME LOCATIONS, BUT
TEMPERATURES WILL STEADILY WARM FROM THE WEST THROUGH THE
MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. A FEW POWER OUTAGES
WILL BE POSSIBLE.
PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL
WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A
MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT
OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT
USING HASHTAG NWSGSP.
STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF
WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS
CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP.
&&
This is ridiculous. Amanda took in so many sick and homeless animals and found them homes over the many years I have known her. She has the biggest heart when it comes to any animal. She has nursed several abandoned animals and found them homes or re-introduced them into the wild, depending on the type of animal. The dogs they are referring to as being under veterinary care were already under a vets care. They were sick and had just been given medication before the police bust open both doors to the house and took all the animals she was caring for as well as their very loved pets. Someone came on their property last week and brutally killed one of their dogs. She called the police out to investigate the crime. The police seen one dog that was sick and completely overlooked the fact all the other animals were perfectly healthy and happy. Instead they charged her with this ridiculous accusation. There was absolutely no proof that any animal had been mistreated and if the police had done their job and investigated the situation and asked some questions they would have known that she was only trying to help those animals and had already taken the appropriate steps with a Vet to get them healthy again. I am outraged that law enforcement can break into your home and steal your pets with no proof or information suggesting mistreatment of an animal. Not to mention the emotional stress put on her, being punished for having a strong love for all animals, which was her only crime!!! Out of every person I have met throughout my lifetime, she is the last person who would ever hurt or mistreat any animal!!! This false accusation will be fought tooth and nail!!!
