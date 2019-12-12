police (6).jpg

Caldwell County Animal Control Officers seized 34 animals on Wednesday at a Granite Falls residence, according to a Caldwell County press release

Amanda K. Gouge of Granite Falls was arrested on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. The arrest comes as the result of an investigation that began Sunday, according to the release.

Animal control officers and Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies seized 33 dogs and one kitten. All animals have been checked by veterinarians, and four of the animals remain in veterinary care, according to the release.

