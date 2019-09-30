Varner

Tommie Lee Varner 

An Alexander County man has been charged with assaulting a woman and driving a vehicle into a deputy’s car, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a home on Three Forks Church Road on Sunday evening to find a man and a woman fighting, according to the release. The man, 47-year-old Taylorsville resident Tommie Lee Varner, 47, damaged a patrol car by driving another car into it, according to the release.

Varner was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault on a female, vandalism damage to personal property and resisting arrest.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

