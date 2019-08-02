top story Crime Watch July 25- Aug. 1 Aug 2, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save All individuals pictured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 07-26-2019 GARCIA, ARNALDO ORTIZ 19-006280 OT.JPG Arnaldo Ortiz Garcia, 37, of Hickory, is a felony fugitive from another state. He was issued a $2 million secured bond. 07-26-2019 WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEE 19-001250 OT.JPG Christopher Lee Walker, 43, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of federal probation violation and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. He was issued a $13,000 secured bond. 07-29-2019 BANNER, KEITH TOBIAS 19-006305 DRG.JPG Keith Tobias Banner, 58, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of possession of firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count of second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond. 07-29-2019 CONNOR, MONTE CHASE 19-006311 DRG.JPG Monte Chase Connor, 29, of Conover, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was not issued a bond. 07-29-2019 CRAIG, BENJAMIN WADE 15-008868 LAR.JPG Benjamin Wade Craig, 46, of Hickory, is a felony fugitive from another state. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny and probation violation. Craig was issued a $77,000 secured bond. 07-29-2019 HARGUS, HALEY LEANN 19-006319 OT.JPG Haley Leann Hargus, 25, of Granite Falls, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse. She was issued a $4,500 secured bond. 07-30-2019 GRAVLEY, ADAM TRAVIS 19-006370 DRG.JPG Adam Travis Gravely, 36, of Lenoir, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond. 07-30-2019 MCDONALD, CRYSTAL 19-006371 FRD.JPG Crystal McDonald, 34, Newton, was arrested on two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond. 07-31-2019 GOODSON, VICTORIA THRACE 19-006407 LA.JPG Victoria Thrace Goodson, 29, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of larceny. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond. 08-01-2019 LINEBARGER, CHARLES KENNETH 16-009753.JPG Charles Kenneth Linebarger, 71, of Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear and one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond. 08-01-2019 WHITE, JENNY RUTH 19-006260 LAR.JPG Jenny Ruth White, 31, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of uttering a forged instrument. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond. 08-01-2019 WILLIAMS, AMANDA HANEY 19-003484 OT.JPG Amanda Haney Williams, 40, of Granite Falls, was arrested on a felony warrant. She was issued a $6,000 secured bond. 08-01-2019 YANG, ZONG SHIA 19-006422 DRG.JPG Zong Shia Yang, 29, of Conover, was arrested on two felony warrants and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested won four misdemeanor warrants and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. Yang was issued a $2,500 secured bond. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Most Popular Claremont man is recovering after being struck with 2 to 3 pound rock Tacos, beer, coffee on menu at planned development Two arrested after child found in hot car UPDATE: Police confirm identity of woman found dead in Conover Walmart parking lot Death under investigation; body found in Walmart parking lot promotion JS Linens Tent Sale Giveaway! Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens! promotion Best of Catawba 2019 Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th. promotion On The Lake promotion Explore NC Travel Guide Check out the all new North Carolina Travel Guide. More Latest Local Offers All Season Contracting ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859 EXCAVATING AND GRADING WORK Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449 Byers Moving Service SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com promotion JS Linens Tent Sale Giveaway! Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens! promotion Best of Catawba 2019 Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.