All individuals pictured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

Not pictured: Thalmus Jaton Linder, 41, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $7,500 secured bond. 

