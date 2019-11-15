The individuals included in this gallery are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Not pictured: Dominic Bryce Taylor, 22, of Durham, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $4,000 unsecured bond.

