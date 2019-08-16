top story Crime Watch August 8-15 Aug 16, 2019 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save All individuals pictured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 08-09-2019 BELFIELD, JESSE MICHAEL 19-006697 DRG.JPG Jesse Michael Belfield, 26, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond. 08-09-2019 BRINKLEY, JUSTIN ERNEST 19-006686 LAR.JPG Justin Ernest Brinkley, 40, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond. 08-09-2019 CASTANEDA, ABRAHAN SILVA 19-006685 DR.JPG Abrahan Silva Castaneda, 30, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a scheduled controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Castaneda was issued a $7,500 secured bond. 08-09-2019 CHILDERS, JOSHUA JAMES 19-006701 OT.JPG Joshua James Childers, 33, of North Carolina, was charged with one felony count of probation violation. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond. 08-09-2019 TROXCLAIR, RONALD JOSEPH 19-006690 LA.JPG Ronald Joseph Troxclair, 67, of Taylorsville, was charged with one felony count of larceny. He was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond. 08-12-2019 HERBERT, ALEXANDER RODNEY 19-006768 D.JPG Alexander Rodney Herbert, 27, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of possession of heroin. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond. 08-12-2019 RUFF, DAVID WAYNE 19-006766 DRG.JPG David Wayne Ruff, 42, of Conover, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond. 08-12-2019 USSERY, KHALA BRIANNE 19-006779 LAR.JPG Khala Brianne Ussery, 28, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of habitual larceny. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond. 08-13-2019 IZARD, THOMAS MATIRAL 19-006802 LAR.JPG Thomas Matiral Izard, 30, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. He was issued a $13,000 secured bond. 08-13-2019 ROBINSON, BEN WALLACE JR 18-008419 DR.JPG Ben Wallace Robinson Jr. 51, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He as also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. He was issued a $109,000 secured bond. 8-12-2019 DRAKE, ALAN GRANT 19-006713 DRG.JPG Alan Grant Drake, 34, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond. 8-14-2019 BEAN, GARON CHRISTOPHER 17-010183 OT.JPG Garon Christopher Bean, 27, of Newton, was arrested on a felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant and two felony counts of probation violation. He was issued a $41,500 secured bond. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Most Popular 3 dead in shooting in Hickory, police say Names of 3 killed in Monday shooting released; police say estranged husband died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Letter: Band directors don't support Soldiers Reunion parade School receptionist indicted on child sex charges Hickory police confirm Monday shooting was murder-suicide promotion Historic Morganton Festival 2019 VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY promotion On The Lake promotion Explore NC Travel Guide Check out the all new North Carolina Travel Guide. promotion Things To Do More Latest Local Offers A + Concrete Service A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... No Job Too Small Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807 Mold and Repair Services ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES N&N PAINTING AND POWER WASHING N & N PAINTING AND POWER WASHING 704-305-2613 promotion Historic Morganton Festival 2019 VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY