A Conover man will spend at least seven years in prison after stealing a man’s car, assaulting several people and robbing a convenience store in 2015, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Alan Lamonte Logan, 56, pleaded guilty to common law robbery and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and admitting his status as a habitual felon in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, the release states.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes of Catawba County imposed the seven- to 10-year sentence.
According to the release, Logan approached a man at a gas pump of a convenience store holding one of his hands in his pocket like a gun, pulled the man from the vehicle and drove away in the car in the early morning hours of July 9, 2015.
Logan then went to another convenience store and demanded money from the clerk and vendor, the release states. They refused to comply with his demands, so Logan left empty handed. He assaulted one of the men with a flashlight and attacked a taxi driver in the parking lot as he left the store, according to the release. The taxi driver fought him off.
After Logan left that store, he traveled to a third convenience store, where he stole cash, cigarettes and lighters. By then, officers with the Hickory Police Department caught up with him. After a brief chase, Logan crashed the vehicle and was arrested.
Logan’s sentence was enhanced by his prior felony convictions for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance from November 1985, larceny after breaking/entering in April 1988 and larceny after breaking/entering in September 1993. All three convictions took place in Buncombe County.
Kim Craig handled the investigation for Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Sean Baetjer prosecuted the case for the state.
