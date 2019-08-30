The Hickory Crawdads close out the regular season with a potential preview of the 2019 South Atlantic League Championship Series as they will face the defending champion Lexington (Kentucky) Legends for four games.
The Crawdads entered Thursday night’s game at Columbia (South Carolina) needing just one win over the final five games of the season, or a loss by Greensboro over its final five, to guarantee a playoff spot as a wild card. Unless that catastrophe occurs, Hickory will face Delmarva (Maryland) next week in the best-of-three Northern Division playoffs. Game 1 would take place next Wednesday at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium, with Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) taking place Friday and Saturday in Salisbury, Maryland.
Hickory still has a shot at winning the second-half Northern Division title and it entered last night’s game tied for first with Delmarva. The Crawdads would win a tiebreaker for the division. However, that would not have any bearing on the schedule for the first round.
Lexington won the first-half Southern Division title and the Legends are waiting to find out their opponent for the first round. Entering play on Aug. 29, Asheville and Augusta (Georgia) were tied for first with Rome (Georgia) three games behind. Asheville will play a four-game series at Rome this weekend while the GreenJackets host Columbia. Lexington will open the best-of-three Southern Division series at the second-half Southern Division winner next Wednesday, then host Games 2 and 3 next Friday and Saturday.
The Northern and Southern Division winners meet in a best-of-five championship series, which begins Monday, Sept. 8. Games 1 and 2 are hosted by the Northern Division winner Monday and Tuesday, with the remaining games at the Southern Division winner Thursday through Saturday.
HOMESTAND PREVIEW
Schedule/Promotion:
Friday: Lexington (Kentucky) at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Postgame Fireworks, Wizard Night)
Saturday: Lexington at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Field of Dreams 30th Anniversary, L-R Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) Bases and Brews)
Sunday: Lexington at Hickory, 5 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Bark in the Park, New Year’s Celebration)
Monday: Lexington at Hickory, 1 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day, Jersey Silent Auction)
PROSPECTS: Hickory Crawdads (team rankings by MLB.com) (Texas Rangers affiliate): 3B Josh Jung (1), RHP Hans Crouse (3), RHP Cole Winn (4), SS Jonathan Ornelas (17), RHP Ronny Henriquez (19).
Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals affiliate): RHP Carlos Hernandez (13), CF John Rave (22), RHP Yohanse Morel (26), RHP Zach Haake (28).
