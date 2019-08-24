The Hickory Crawdads' magic number for a playoff berth is down to six after Friday night's 16-5 romp of the Greensboro Grasshoppers at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The Crawdads (77-48, 36-23 second half) scored the first run of the game, putting a run up in the bottom of the first. Jonathan Ornelas started the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Jax Biggers. Josh Jung grounded into a double play but Ornelas was able to score on the play.
Greensboro (74-54, 30-29) evened the score at one in the top of the second inning.
The Crawdads quickly took the lead back, scoring three in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan Anderson and Miguel Aparicio began the inning with back-to-back doubles to put runners on second and third. Frainyer Chavez doubled to score both runners and put the Crawdads up by two. Ornelas singled in Chavez, pushing the score to 4-1.
The Grasshoppers added another run in the top of the third but still trailed by two.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Crawdads took a four-run lead as they added on another pair of runs. Hickory got two runners aboard as Tyreque Reed doubled and Melvin Novoa was hit by a pitch. Aparicio moved both up on a groundout. Kole Enright hit the Crawdads' fourth double of the night to drive in Reed and Novoa.
The Crawdads scored once again in the fourth inning. Reed collected his second double and third hit of the game. He came home on a single by Novoa to make the score 7-2.
The offense erupted for seven runs in the fifth to take a 14-3 lead. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Chavez drew a walk and Ornelas was hit by a pitch. Chavez and Ornelas stole second and third, their 16th and 13th steals of the season, respectively. Biggers hit a single to bring in the first two runs before getting himself in scoring position with his 11th stolen base of the year.
The Grasshoppers hit Jung with a pitch in the next at-bat, while Reed singled in Biggers. Novoa drove a double to left to score Jung and Reed. Once again, the Crawdads got a free base as Anderson was hit. Aparicio singled to bring in Novoa and Enright followed with an RBI single to plate Anderson.
Greensboro picked up a run in the sixth and two in the eighth but still trailed Hickory by nine.
The Crawdads struck again for two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Enright and Ornelas reached on consecutive singles to get things started. A wild pitch allowed them to take second and third before Biggers delivered a two-run single to push the lead back to 11.