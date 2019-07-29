After splitting the first two games of their four-game series, the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Asheville Tourists 11-1 in game three on Sunday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Asheville (48-59, 19-18 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning but only held onto the lead for a half-inning.
The Crawdads (65-37, 24-12) erupted for nine runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull ahead 9-1. Ryan Anderson drew a walk and moved to second on a single by Frainyer Chavez , while Matt Whatley was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Jonathan Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the inning before Jose Almonte walked to once again load the bases. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance two bases and brought in Chavez and Whatley with the go-ahead runs.
Kole Enright singled in Almonte and gave the Crawdads a three-run lead. Miguel Aparicio singled and Jax Biggers walked to load the bases for a third time in the frame. Anderson drove all three in with a double in his second at-bat of the inning.
Tyreque Reed also doubled to score Anderson. Meanwhile, Chavez capped the inning with an RBI single that brought in Reed.
The Crawdads padded the lead with another run in the seventh inning. Melvin Novoa and Ornelas singled to lead off the inning. Enright hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Novoa.
Reed's home run in the eighth inning gave the Crawdads an 11-1 lead that would hold up for the rest of the evening. Hickory’s Tyree Thompson earned the win following six innings of one-run, five-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks to even his record at 5-5, while Grant Anderson collected his eighth save with three hitless innings in relief.