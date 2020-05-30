Crawdads remain in holding pattern during coronavirus pandemic

Most MLB squads have promised to provide stipends to minor leaguers through at least June, including the Texas Rangers, who are the Crawdads’ parent club. Some teams are even planning to pay the players they have released for a period of time.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will keep everyone posted as soon as more details on the 2020 season become available,” said Locascio on Friday.

According to the AP story published on Friday, it’s not unusual for big league teams to release minor leaguers at this time of year. Cuts are routine ahead of the June draft as franchises make space for newly acquired players, and teams also kept more players than usual after spring training this season.

If the Crawdads get to play in 2020, they will do so under the guidance of a new manager. Carlos Cardoza was hired to replace Matt Hagen in December after guiding Texas’ rookie affiliate Arizona Summer League Rangers to a championship last year.

“I’m really excited to work with Carlos and have him leading our team down on the field,” said Locascio in March. “He brings a lot of youth and excitement, he wants the players to be involved in the community, and he believes it starts from him down.