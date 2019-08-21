In what has been a season of improbable wins, Tuesday night’s win by the Hickory Crawdads could top them all.
Down six runs at one point, the Crawdads rallied twice and eventually pulled out a 9-8 win over the Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies in 11 innings.
A crowd of 1,507 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium saw the Crawdads (75-47 overall, 34-22 second half) increase their lead in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division wild-card race to 3 1/2 games over Greensboro (73-52 overall), which lost 6-5 at Delmarva (Maryland). However, the Crawdads are still in the chase for the second-half division title. The win by Delmarva (36-20 second half) keeps the Shorebirds two games ahead of Hickory in that race. Since the Shorebirds won the first half, should they complete the sweep of division titles, they would face a wild card team, determined by the team with the next best record.
Hickory will have two more games against Columbia, while Greensboro and Delmarva also have two more. Greensboro will then travel to Hickory for a three-game series starting Friday.
Tuesday’s game was similar to a game back on Aug. 10 in which Hickory held a 7-1 lead, only to see Charleston rally to win 10-9. That proved to be the low point of a stretch in which the Crawdads lost eight of 11. Since that that gut-wrenching loss, the Crawdads have won seven of nine.
“We’ve got some things rolling in our direction and the guys have kind of got their confidence back,” said Crawdads manager Matt Hagen. “We got punched in the face there in that tough stretch. Now there’s a lot of belief in that dugout.”
Columbia (49-74, 25-32) looked to be on the way to the win after building a 7-1 lead after six innings. After Hickory starter Hans Crouse faced the minimum over the first three innings, the Fireflies scored four in the fourth. After loading the bases, Shervyen Newton cleared them with a soft liner to right that was misjudged by Pedro Gonzalez, who compounded the situation with an error that brought in three runs and put Newton at third, from where he scored on a wild pitch.
The Fireflies added three more in the sixth, two coming on a home run by Newton.
The Crawdads started the rally by getting back three in their half of the sixth. Josh Jung (3-for-6) singled and moved to third on Tyreque Reed’s double. Ryan Anderson followed with a routine bouncer to third, but Newton misfired on his throw to third, which allowed both runners to score. Anderson later scored on a single by Miguel Aparicio (3-for-5) to make it 7-4.
Newly promoted reliever David Robert kept his new teammates in the game with two scoreless innings after giving up the homer to Newton, who was the first batter Robert faced. Robert gave up two hits but struck out three in stranding both. Hever Bueno pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a double with two strikeouts. He also got assistance from Reed at first, as he made a diving snag of a low liner to his left to save a run.
Hagen said the bullpen continues to be a strong suit of the team, which has allowed Hickory to win 10 games via walk-off.
“A lot of times, you come into the season and the focus is on the starters and the bullpen doesn’t get the headlines that it should,” Hagen said. “Really, since before the second half, our bullpen has found a way to turn it on. I think they seem to feed off each other.”
Gonzalez singled in Melvin Novoa in the eighth to help set up the game-tying rally in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas and Jax Biggers opened it with singles with Biggers stealing second. One out later, Reed’s sacrifice fly scored Ornelas and moved Biggers to third.
Both sides had issues with the umpiring crew throughout the night and it came to a head on what Columbia thought was the final out of the game. Ryan Anderson hit a roller to third. Fielded by Newton, he fired high to first. Anderson was ruled safe ahead of first baseman Brian Sharp’s catch and slap tag. Biggers’ run made it 7-7 and eventually the game went to extra innings. However, Columbia’s relief pitcher Allan Winans and catcher Hayden Senger were ejected between innings. The Fireflies’ anger continued into the 10th, when Sharp was ejected after arguing a called third strike.
The anger at the umpiring crew shifted to Hickory on a similar play. With two outs, a throw from Ornelas at short went high and the catch and slap tag from Reed was ruled late with Jose Medina reaching first and allowing Gerson Molina to score.
However, the Crawdads shook off the error and again tied the game in the 10th, when Aparicio singled in Frainyer Chavez.
Kelvin Gonzalez pitched a scoreless 11th before Hickory put together the winning run, which came on Reed’s single to score Biggers from third.