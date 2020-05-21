A pair of virtual running events are scheduled to happen over the next couple of weeks, including one hosted by the Hickory Crawdads. There is no assigned course or time to run, with the team instead asking all participants to complete a 5K at their own pace on the route they choose between Friday, May 29, and Sunday, May 31.
Runners should keep track of their progress via a fitness device or app and send the Crawdads their results on social media using the #CrawdadsVirtual5K hashtag. Following the race, participants will receive an email with a certificate to show off their completion of the inaugural Crawdads Virtual 5K.
There are two ways to participate in the Crawdads’ 5K event, including the basic package which costs $10 and includes registration for the event and a certificate of completion. Meanwhile, the MVP package costs $20 and consists of the event registration, a certificate of completion and two tickets to a future Crawdads home game.
Call 828-322-3000 or email Ashley Salinas at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com for more information about the Crawdads Virtual 5K.
As for the other upcoming virtual running event, it will be hosted by Fleet Feet (one of which is located in Hickory) as part of the organization’s fourth annual Global Running Day event. The event, called “The Big Run,” costs $10 and consists of either a one-mile run, a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon or a full marathon, depending on what each individual participant chooses to complete.
Competitors will receive a virtual race kit that includes a digital medal, print-your-own bib and other photo props, a $15 voucher to use at their local Fleet Feet store and access to curated Fleet Feet content and tips. Runners can upload results by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 3.
In addition to submitting their race results, Fleet Feet encourages runners to share images from their run on Instagram for the chance to win a variety of prizes from top running brands such as Brooks, Addaday, Amphipod, Balega, Feetures, Garmin, Gu Energy, NATHAN, Nuun, OOFOS and Superfeet. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:
» Most Scenic Race Route: Show off your route, whether that’s lakeside, in a neighborhood or in front of a city landscape.
» Best Virtual High-Five: Take a photo pretending to high-five your friend and have them do the same. Mash them together side-by-side and create a virtual high-five.
» Most Creative Finish Line: From balloons, posters and confetti, decorate your finish line and make it unique.
» Most Inspirational Chalk Message: Show how you motivate and encourage other runners to reach their goals.
» Rookie of the Year: If you’re a first-time runner, upload a photo of you participating in the run.
» Friendliest Competition: Challenge your friends to a race of your choice and post about the challenge and the winner on social media.
» Best Flat Racer: Get creative with your pre-race gear laydown picture.
» Best Recovery Photo: How will you take care of yourself post-race? Ice cream? Home spa? Share your self-care recovery photo.
» Sweatiest Selfie: You’ll certainly be working up a sweat this Global Running Day, so submit photos of you running hard to be eligible for this award.
» Fastest time: Whether you’re running a mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon, send in your times. There will be one male and female winner per race length.
“The Big Run” participants can select to donate to the nonprofit organization Girls on the Run during the registration process. To date, Fleet Feet has raised over $15,000 through “The Big Run” sign-ups to support Girls on the Run, with an ultimate goal of $20,000.
To sign up for “The Big Run, visit runsignup.com/mybigrun. Follow Fleet Feet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and use the #MyBigRun hashtag on all platforms to see how Fleet Feet’s running community celebrates Global Running Day.
