With 14 games remaining in the season, the Hickory Crawdads continue their attempt to claw their way into the South Atlantic League playoffs.
Entering tonight’s series against Columbia at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads (74-47 overall, 33-22 second half) have two avenues to a postseason berth. The simplest path is to win the second-half Northern Division title. At this point, Hickory trails Delmarva (Maryland) (83-41, 35-20) by two games. Should Hickory and Delmarva finish in a tie, the Crawdads would claim the second-half title by virtue of a tiebreaker. Hickory won two of three against the Shorebirds in the only series between the two in the second half.
The Shorebirds already have a stamped ticket to the playoffs after they won the first half, which concluded in mid-June, and now are looking for a sweep of the division titles. Should Delmarva complete that task, it would provide a second path for Hickory to get in. The Shorebirds’ playoff opponent wound then be the Northern Division team with the second-best overall record. The Crawdads and Greensboro Grasshoppers (73-51, 29-26) are the only two teams still in the running for that possible wild card spot, with Hickory leading by 2 1/2 games. The teams play a three-game series starting Friday at L.P. Frans.
Hickory would like a bit of revenge against the Grasshoppers, as Greensboro eliminated the Crawdads from the playoffs each of the last two years during the final weekend of the season.
A year ago, the Crawdads needed a four-game sweep to get in and won the first game, but Greensboro took the final three to knock them out. In 2017, the Crawdads, Grasshoppers and West Virginia Power entered the final weekend of the season in a virtual tie for first with Hickory and Greensboro playing each other the final four games. Greensboro took three of four that weekend and won the tiebreaker over the Power to claim the playoff spot.
After this week, Hickory will play their final road series of the regular season at Columbia next Monday through Thursday. The Crawdads will return home the following Friday to play their final four games against the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends, the defending SAL champions.
HOMESTAND PREVIEW
Schedule/ Promotion:
Tuesday: Columbia (South Carolina) at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, Local Heroes Week)
Wednesday: Columbia (South Carolina) at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Local Heroes Week)
Thursday: Columbia (South Carolina) at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday, Local Heroes Week, The Simpsons 30th Anniversary)
Friday: Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Postgame Fireworks, Star Wars Night, Local Heroes Week)
Saturday: Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. (Appalachian State Hat Giveaway, Wizard of Oz 80th Anniversary)
Sunday: Greensboro at Hickory, 5 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Hospitality Night, Llamas de Hickory Night)
PROSPECTS
Hickory Crawdads (team rankings by MLB.com) (Texas Rangers affiliate): 3B Josh Jung (1), RHP Hans Crouse (3), RHP Cole Winn (4), SS Jonathan Ornelas (17), RHP Ronny Henriquez (19).
Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets affiliate): SS Ronny Mauricio (1), 2B Shervyen Newton (8), RHP Christian James (25)
Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates): 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae (8), RHP Steven Jennings (17), OF Jack Herman (29)