After securing a playoff spot Thursday night, the Crawdads returned home Friday night to kick off the final homestand of the regular season, dropping the series opener 4-2 to the Lexington Legends at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Lexington (67-68, 30-36 second half) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with a pair of runs off Crawdads right-hander Jesus Linarez.
The Crawdads (81-51, 40-26) evened the score in the bottom half of the inning. Jonathan Ornelas drew a walk and came around for the Crawdads' first run on a double by Jax Biggers. Josh Jung roped a double to center that brought in Biggers and tied the game.
Right-handed reliever Daniel Robert took over for Linarez in the fifth inning, tossing three shutout innings and punching out seven Legend hitters.
Lucas Jacobsen pitched a scoreless eighth inning before yielding a pair of runs in the ninth inning to put the Crawdads behind 4-2.
The Crawdads have put together one of their best records in the 27-season history of the franchise. With two wins in their final three games in the regular season, their .618 winning percentage would break the mark for best franchise winning percentage set by the 1994 team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.