The Hickory Crawdads fell to the Asheville Tourists 4-1 Monday evening. The teams split the four-game series with two wins each.
'Dads righty Abdiel Mendoza pitched six scoreless innings before yielding three runs in the seventh inning. He struck out seven hitters, walked one, and allowed five hits. Lefty Lucas Jacobsen gave up a run of his own to put the Crawdads in a 4-0 hole in the seventh, according to a press release from the Hickory minor-league baseball team.
Melvin Novoa got the Crawdads on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Crawdads slugger Tyreque Reed went 3-4 at the plate with a double. Novoa also had a multi-hit night, collecting a single in addition to the homerun.
The Crawdads embark today on a road trip that will take the team to Charleston and Augusta. The next home game is Thursday, August 8.