Hey y’all, welcome back to Crawdads Corner! My name is Cassie Healy and I am one of the three general interns this summer with the Hickory Crawdads. I started with the Crawdads back in May, but I wanted to take a few minutes to tell you a little about my background and how I came to Hickory.
I was originally born in Richmond, Virginia, but I moved to Apex, North Carolina, when I was in the fifth grade. I loved living in Apex but my parents decided to pack up and move to Carolina Beach. Four years ago, I came to Hickory to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Lenoir-Rhyne recruited me to play softball and it was one of the best decisions of my life. Going through the recruiting process is tough, but once I visited Hickory, I knew right away I wanted to play here. I love the small, hometown feel where I’m not in a classroom with 200 other students. Walking to class, I knew everyone I passed, which was a great feeling and made me always feel welcome. I was so close to my professors, which helped me a lot in the classroom. I graduated in May of 2019 with a sports management degree and with a minor in business administration. I enjoyed my four years at L-R so much, I decided to go back for more. I am currently attending graduate school to get my master’s in business administration. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.
Growing up, my dad always had a huge influence on my life with sports. He signed me up for softball at a very young age and has been with me throughout my journey. He was my coach, went to every practice, hit ground balls to me, pitched to me and even built me a huge batting cage in our backyard. He was dedicated to making me be the best that I could possibly be. I couldn’t have asked for a better dad because he pushed me every single day. Every night we sat down and watched baseball together. He made me the biggest fan of the game, which has shaped me into the person I am today. I absolutely love baseball and it doesn’t matter who is playing, I could sit down and watch a game and never get tired of it. During college, my passion for the sport only grew as I began to see myself working in it (hint: the sports management degree). I worked in the athletics department at Lenoir-Rhyne, just getting my foot in the door and getting a feel of how it is, and I ended up loving the idea of working in the business side of sports.
My internship with the athletics department helped lead me to the Hickory Crawdads. I applied for the general internship position in early spring and got to interview with the entire front office staff. I was very excited when I was offered the position and felt blessed for the opportunity. Every day is different with the Crawdads. Some days you can find me at a window in the ticket office, others I am helping the operations department get the stadium set up for the game or with promotions assisting with on-field contests. One of my favorite things I get to do is throw out peanuts in our nightly peanut toss because I get to test out my arm and see how far I can throw the bags.
It has been such a fun summer and I am soaking it all in. I am learning as much as possible so I can take it with me wherever I go next. There are wonderful people here that have taught me so much along the way and when the summer comes to an end I will miss it very much, but I will always be grateful for the opportunities and memories shared.
As always, go Crawdads!