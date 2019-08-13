The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 2-1 on Sunday.
The Crawdads took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Miguel Aparicio doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came home on a failed pickoff attempt to put the Crawdads ahead.
Charleston tied the game in the fourth inning, getting a run off starter Tyree Thompson.
The Crawdads quickly retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Once again, Aparicio got things started, this time drawing a walk. He got himself in scoring position by stealing his twelfth base of the season and moved to third on a balk. Pedro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score Aparicio.
The Crawdads now hit the road for seven games and return to Hickory on August 20 for a six-game homestand that will feature a Star Wars Night and an Appalachian State-themed Crawdads hat giveaway.