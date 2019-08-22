The Hickory Crawdads fell to the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium despite Ricky Vanasco's strong Crawdads debut on the mound.
Pedro Gonzalez launched his 21st home run of the season to give the Crawdads (75-48, 34-23 second half) a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
The Crawdads padded the lead with three runs in the third inning. Jax Biggers singled and came around to score on a double by Josh Jung. Tyreque Reed followed with a double in the next at-bat that drove in Biggers. Melvin Novoa was hit by a pitch to bring up Ryan Anderson, who collected the third double of the inning to make the score 4-0.
The Fireflies (50-74, 26-32) picked up a run in the top of the fourth but still trailed the Crawdads by three.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Crawdads got the run back to make it a 5-1 game. Jonathan Ornelas walked to get things started and a double by Matt Whatley sent Ornelas to third. Jung hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Ornelas to tag up and score.
Crawdads starting pitcher Vanasco delivered five innings, yielding just one run in his first game with the team. He struck out the side in his first inning and finished the night with eight strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and walked one.
Columbia got three runs across in the sixth inning but still trailed the Crawdads.
The Fireflies scored two in the top of the ninth to pull ahead 6-5.