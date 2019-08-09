The Hickory Crawdads held the Charleston RiverDogs to three hits but dropped Thursday's series opener 3-1 at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The RiverDogs (59-57, 22-24 second half) took the lead with a run in the second inning and added two more in the fourth inning to pull ahead 3-0. Left-handed starter Grant Wolfram pitched 4 2/3 innings for Hickory, giving up the three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out four batters.
Grant Anderson came on in relief of Wolfram and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Hever Bueno took the Crawdads (68-43, 27-18) the rest of the way, getting the final six outs and not allowing a run.
The Crawdads got on the board with a run in the ninth inning. Ryan Anderson tripled and came in on pinch-hitter Pedro Gonzalez's sacrifice fly.
On offense, Josh Jung had two singles for his ninth multi-hit performance in 23 games as a Crawdad. Jax Biggers and Miguel Aparicio also collected hits in Thursday's game.