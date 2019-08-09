Grant Wolfram

Crawdads’ Grant Wolfram (36) starts his move to the plate in this file photo.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

The Hickory Crawdads held the Charleston RiverDogs to three hits but dropped Thursday's series opener 3-1 at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The RiverDogs (59-57, 22-24 second half) took the lead with a run in the second inning and added two more in the fourth inning to pull ahead 3-0. Left-handed starter Grant Wolfram pitched 4 2/3 innings for Hickory, giving up the three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out four batters.

Grant Anderson came on in relief of Wolfram and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Hever Bueno took the Crawdads (68-43, 27-18) the rest of the way, getting the final six outs and not allowing a run.

The Crawdads got on the board with a run in the ninth inning. Ryan Anderson tripled and came in on pinch-hitter Pedro Gonzalez's sacrifice fly.

On offense, Josh Jung had two singles for his ninth multi-hit performance in 23 games as a Crawdad. Jax Biggers and Miguel Aparicio also collected hits in Thursday's game.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments