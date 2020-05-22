The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the budget meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Thursday.
Many departments detailed the impact of the disease along with their typical budget needs throughout the day-long meeting at the Catawba County Justice Center.
Departments from the expected, like public health, to county building services felt an impact from COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.
Public health has been focused on the disease with its communicable disease team and, because of COVID-19 shutdowns, many other teams have pitched in, Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said.
School nurses are available and lending a hand, she said. The aid from nurses includes drive-thru testing, taking temperatures of people entering the public health building and manning the phones for the county’s COVID-19 phone line, McCracken said.
The environmental health team, which had decreased restaurant inspections during the pandemic, also helped out with COVID-19 response, McCracken said.
“Our staff have really risen to the challenge and demonstrated leadership,” McCracken said.
The county’s emergency services department is working closely with the health department during COVID-19, Emergency Services Director Bryan Blanton said.
Emergency calls have held steady throughout the pandemic, he said, leaving the department in need of personal protective equipment like N95 masks. “That’s still the biggest issue we have is getting enough PPE,” Blanton said.
Many county departments OK’d employees to work from home during the stay-at-home order. That decision put an increased burden on the technology department, Chief Information Officer Rick Pilato said.
With so many people making the transition to work from home, the department worked to make sure computers and networks were secure, Pilato said.
When some departments found that some employees didn’t have computer or internet access, the Catawba County Library department and the board of elections stepped up, Pilato said. Both offered laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots for those employees.
The board of elections is preparing for the impact of COVID-19 in the upcoming November election, Director Amanda Duncan said.
The state told the office to expect up to 40 percent turnout through mail-in ballots. That could mean up to 40,000 absentee ballots for the Catawba County Board of Elections office to process this fall, Duncan said.
The county is planning to offer in-person voting and is getting guidance and resources from the state to prepare safe ways to do that, she said. “We want to assure Catawba County citizens that they are able to vote this fall,” Duncan said.
The county building services office has lessened contact with the public and is considering a greater push to online filings and payments. The department’s budget request includes $200,000 toward software to do so.
School systems forced to switch to online learning are feeling the same push.
Newton-Conover Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said the system is focused on what re-entry to school will look like next year — and it could involve more personalized and online learning, he said.
The system plans to work toward making sure every student has access to the internet and a laptop, Gabriel said.
Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matthew Stover said the system has a similar focus, with a plan to get an internet hotspot to every student.
The school system plans to have a plan for fall reopening by June 22, Stover said.
The entire Catawba County budget is affected by COVID-19 due to an expected decrease in sales tax revenue because of the impact of the virus.
The total recommended budget is about $201.8 million. The county property tax rate is not planned to change from 57.5 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners have received the county manager’s recommended budget. A public hearing on the county budget is planned for May 28.
