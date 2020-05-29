COVID-19 testing offered at Hickory CVS

CVS Pharmacy, located at 1220 Highway 321 NW in Hickory, is now offering COVID-19 testing, according to the Catawba County website.
These tests will detect for active infections only, according to CVS's Minute Clinic website. This is not an antibody test.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars for the testing process, according to the website. Patients will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
The test kit includes collecting a sample of nasal secretions. This is done by inserting the swab into your nostril approximately one inch into the nasal passage (midway) with the most visible drainage or the nostril that is most congested if drainage is not present. The swab is rotated several times, removed gently and this process is repeated on the other side, according to CVS's Minute Clinic website.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, according to the website. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.
Testing is offered by appointment only. Appointments can be made here: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero2-link2-coronavirus-testing
