Catawba County reported its largest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 14 new cases as well as two new deaths.
Catawba County has a total of 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths associated with the virus, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of the county’s 171 confirmed cases, at least 62 people have recovered and three are hospitalized.
The confirmed cases are not representative of all COVID-19 cases in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
The number of new negative test results in Catawba County increased by just three on Tuesday, putting negative test results at 2,105, according to the public health COVID-19 dashboard.
The deaths and the majority of the new cases are associated with the Brian Center in Viewmont, according to Emily Killian, community engagement specialist.
Statewide, the new number of confirmed cases grew to 24,140 on Tuesday.
At least 766 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina and 621 people are hospitalized.
At least 352,331 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in North Carolina.
