From changes to utility payments to closing facilities, local governments have changed their operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at how county, municipal and state leaders are responding.
Catawba County
The county’s tax office is temporarily stopping foreclosures and wage garnishment for unpaid taxes, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
McCauley said the county has also suspended code compliance lawsuits.
The Register of Deeds Office is urging people to use its electronic services for recording of real estate documents. “Some of our eRecording vendors have agreed to waive all startup fees and annual costs during this time,” McCauley said, adding that people can find more information by calling 828-465-1573.
Customers will also be able to obtain online copies of documents like birth, death and marriage certificates without paying an online fee. The $10 certified copy fee would still apply. Those documents can also be obtained through mail and the physical drop box by the office.
County parks are still open but the county is not allowing use of its picnic shelters or educational facilities.
“Catawba County is working hard to balance the provision of essential services and the protection of the public’s health during this challenging time,” McCauley said. “We are continually making operational changes to enable citizens to access government services online, by phone, or with as limited interpersonal contact as possible.”
Hickory
In response to questions about its role during the crisis, the city of Hickory pointed to its essential functions: police, fire, utilities, sanitation collection and similar services.
“That is what we are focused on,” according to the city response.
The city is working with water and sewer customers on a case-by-case basis and the city’s finance department has been given flexibility so they can avoid cutting off services to customers.
Utility customers are now asked to make their payments online at www.hickorync.gov or at the drive-thru at City Hall, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The drop box at the drive-thru will be open at all hours.
When it comes to assisting businesses or residents with loans or other financial assistance, the city sees that as the responsibility of the federal government.
“The federal government can run budget deficits, which is what that will take; local governments cannot,” according to the city statement.
Hickory parks are still open.
Newton
Effective 5 p.m. on Wednesday, all city of Newton buildings will be closed to the public, according to a release from the city.
The city is telling its customers to pay bills over the phone at 888-272-9829, online at www.newtonnc.gov, or by mail to P.O. Box 550 or in the drop box near the City Hall entrance,
Customers can also talk to city staff regarding their service by dialing 828-695-4300.
Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city is sharing information about state and federal programs with local businesses. “The city will continue to find ways to support our neighbor,” Frick said. “We have a dedicated staff who are working around the clock to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents.”
He encouraged residents to call 828-695-4300 or visit www.newtonnc.gov for more information.
The city’s parks are still open.
Conover
After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, City Hall will be closed to the public and people will only be allowed in by appointment.
Last week, City Manager Donald Duncan announced the city would not be charging late fees for utilities and would cease disconnecting service in March and April.
Conover is asking utility customers to pay using remote methods. Options include paying online at www.conovernc.gov, over the phone at 888-891-6064 and by mail to P.O. Box 549.
Duncan said state law only allows the city to give loans or grants for economic development projects that involve investment and job creation. He said the city is sharing information about other governmental or nonprofit resources.
Parks will remain open.
State leaders
The state’s response to the coronavirus so far has been through the executive branch. The N.C. General Assembly website says lawmakers are scheduled to go back into session on April 28.
Sen. Andy Wells, who represents Catawba and Alexander counties, said he was not aware of any plans to go back into session earlier than that. He said members are actively working within their districts and communicating with one another daily. “Until we get more information and have a plan on what we’re going to do, there’s no point in going down there until we have that plan,” Wells said.
Wells said leaders need more information. He wants to see testing done on a random sample of the population to learn more about the disease.
Rep. Jay Adams said he doubts legislative leaders will go back into session on April 28. Adams said legislators are not allowed to vote remotely and he does not see that changing.
Legislators are currently given 15 seconds to vote and there has been some discussion of extending that time period to spread out the people in the chamber, Adams said.
Adams said he was encouraged by some things he heard on a conference call Tuesday. “One thing is they are modeling recovery now,” Adams said. “In other words, they are now talking to people who have had the virus and recovered and they’re developing something of a model that we can see what people can expect if they do become infected.”
