The Catawba County Library reopened the Newton location allowing visitors access to the building and its resources after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens locations are also open.
Access is limited and varies depending on each library branch. Only one or two people or families are allowed at the smaller locations at one time, but 10 are allowed in at one time at the Newton Library, according to Suzanne White, director of the Catawba County Library System.
Each guest is given an hour inside the building and once their time is up then the next person in line is invited in. White said the time limit is flexible depending on the wait.
“So far, things seem to be working well,” White said. “Our team put a lot of thought into how we can maximize access and service while also maximizing our team and community’s safety.”
White said they had at least 43 visitors at the main library in Newton and the three branches since they reopened on Saturday.
White said signs and line marks are placed outside of each library location to help those waiting in line practice social distancing.
All employees are wearing masks and gloves. Customers are also encouraged to wear them. Staff will be screened daily for symptoms and will not be allowed to work if they are unwell, according to a press release from the Catawba County Library System.
“Our community members have been most gracious and appreciative of the services and resources available to them, and of our efforts to maintain safety protocols,” White said.
Libraries are still offering curbside pick-up for those who would prefer to check out books, DVDs and other material using that service, White said.
The Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens branches will operate with their pre-COVID service hours, White said. The Main Library at Newton will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
The Claremont, Conover and Maiden branches will reopen at a date to be determined.
