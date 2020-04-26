For two years, Catawba County contracted with the Humane Society of Catawba County to run the Newton animal shelter.
That partnership comes to an end June 30.
The county told the humane society the news in December without warning, Executive Director Jane Bowers said.
“We feel we’ve done a tremendous amount of work there and everything was running very smoothly. So yes, it was a surprise,” Bowers said.
Catawba County plans to run the animal shelter at the Government Center in Newton with a focus on public safety and surrendered animals, according to information from the county. The humane society’s focus on adoptions and spaying and neutering animals is slightly different from the county’s focus on public safety, Assistant County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Bob Miracle said at the most recent Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
That explanation from the county board meeting is the only reason for the separation that the humane society was given, Bowers said.
“They determined the missions are different,” Bowers said. “I always assumed what we were doing was in the best interest of the public.”
The humane society has been running the shelter in full since 2017 under a $600,000 annual contract with the county. The humane society has been handling adoptions and rescues at the Newton shelter for the county since 2014.
At the end of December, the county told the humane society it would be taking back operations at the shelter at the end of June, Bowers said. The notification gave the required 180 day notice of canceling the contract, she said.
Bowers said she’s proud of the work the humane society has done over the years to adopt many animals out of the shelter and to lower the euthanasia rate of animals coming in.
“A lot more animals went back out into the community (through adoption),” Bowers said.
Currently about 15 people staff the shelter through the humane society, Bowers said. Some will be able to transfer to the Hickory shelter to stay with the humane society, but some will have to be let go, Bowers said.
The county plans to hire 15 people to staff the shelter. They will join the six animal control officers already employed by the county.
The county plans to begin accepting applications in the next week and hire six kennel technicians and two administrative employees before the end of June to prepare to take over operations of the shelter, Miracle said.
To operate the shelter, the county will spend approximately $273,000 more than the $600,000 the county was paying the humane society annually, Miracle said.
The shelter is scheduled to be inspected for a new shelter license under the county on June 21, Miracle said. The shelter will close to the public for cleaning and preparation on June 30 and reopen on July 7, according to the county.
The shelter holds 200 dogs and 250 cats. The humane society has been transferring animals to the Hickory shelter, Bowers said.
The shelter will continue to work with the humane society to have animals spayed and neutered, Bowers said.
Going forward, the humane society will work solely out of the Hickory shelter. With more resources and time, the organization plans to focus on new areas, such as animal care clinics, a pet food pantry for people struggling to feed their animals and increased educational outreach, Bowers said.
“Some of these things we did years ago and it was a stretch to be able to do it when we were running the Newton shelter as well,” Bowers said. “We’re brainstorming and planning what we want to do again.”
If the opportunity arose and funding came in, Bowers would like to see the shelter expand now that the humane society is operating out of one building, she said.
“We will always be here for the animals whether we run one shelter or two,” Bowers said.
Bad news for the county's unfortunate pets and strays. Wish people would resolve their differences without inflicting problems on those that cannot speak for themselves.
