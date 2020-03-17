Catawba County is considering declaring a state of emergency as the impact of the coronavirus grows.
County Manager Mick Berry said he was drafting a state of emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 over the coming days. He shared this with the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday evening.
The state of emergency will likely be in conjunction with other municipalities in the county, Berry said.
The state of emergency would allow the county to use some state and federal funds for emergency costs.
“We don’t know what kind of costs we’ll incur,” Berry said.
The commissioners limited the meeting to 10 people in the board room based on recommendations made by officials on Monday. The overflow people were put in another room with a video feed of the meeting.
In other business, the county approved $1.67 million in mitigation fees to expand the Blackburn Landfill.
A planned future expansion would go into a farm pond, a stream and wetlands area. Before the county could move on to that expansion, it has to pay into a mitigation fund to offset the impact on the environment.
