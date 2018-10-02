NEWTON —The Greater Hickory Jaycees Catawba County commissioner candidates’ forum has moved.
Originally set to take place at the 1924 Courthouse, the forum will now be held at The Green Room Community Theatre at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton.
The forum will be held on Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The six candidates have all agreed to appear.
Residents who wish to submit questions for the forum can email them to hickoryjaycee@yahoo.com . People submitting questions are asked to include their name and place of residence with the question.
MORE OPTIONS TO HEAR, SEE CANDIDATES
Catawba County Farm Bureau Meet the Candidates Forum
- What: Forum featuring candidates running for U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, Catawba County commissioner, Catawba County school board and soil and water conservation district sponsored by Catawba County Farm Bureau.
- Where: Newton-Conover Auditorium, 60 W. Sixth St., Newton. For those who cannot attend, the forum will be livestreamed on the Catawba County Farm Bureau Facebook page.
- When: Oct. 2 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Meet the Candidates Open House
- What: Open house for candidates running across the county hosted by the Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library.
- Where: Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 9297 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell.
- When: Oct. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.