One of my favorite quotes from the late Mr. Rogers is, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” From grocery stores to hospitals, and from the city sanitation division to the health department, I have seen many helpers in the city of Hickory working together during this time of crisis and uncertainty. As the mail truck drives past my home, I am reminded of how many helpers are in our community.
The act of helping can sometimes lead to compassion fatigue. Anyone who steps out to help, to offer a listening ear or helping hand, has a potential to experience compassion fatigue. Health-care workers see first-hand effects of illness and are often the ones to hear the first sound of grief. Counselors listen to stories of anxiety, uncertainty, and loss. News reporters give us a steady stream of information and are constantly exposed to stories and images of grief and loss. Volunteers and community members hand out meals to families each day and lend an ear to worries about the future. Clergy learn how to pastor their churches from a distance while trying to meet the needs of their congregations. Helpers are our community’s source of healing, comfort, and hope. Helpers have compassion for those they serve. However, compassion fatigue can appear when the helpers struggle to balance caring for others and caring for themselves.
The ABC’s of Compassion Fatigue Prevention Awareness
The first step of preventing/treating compassion fatigue is to be aware of the symptoms. Awareness is like an early warning system. It tells us that conditions are right for compassion fatigue to develop. When we are aware of the symptoms we can begin to take action.
Symptoms of compassion fatigue may include:
• Anger/irritability
• Nightmares
• Feeling powerless
• Sleep disturbances
• Anxiety
• Difficulty concentrating
• Isolation/withdrawal
• Headaches
• Frequent illness/gastrointestinal issues
• Dizziness
• Fainting spells
• Poor self-care (Nutrition, hygiene, etc.)
• Apathy/sadness
• Physical and mental exhaustion
One way to practice awareness is completing a daily check-in with yourself.
Ask yourself the following questions:
• How am I doing today?
• How do I feel?
• Was there anything that happened today/yesterday that triggered strong emotions that I need to process?
Balance
Compassion fatigue is often an indicator that your care for others and care for yourself is not balanced. Adding balance to your day is important to your overall mental and physical well-being as well as your ability to continue helping. Flight attendants tell us to place our own oxygen masks on before assisting others. Self-care plays a critical role in finding balance. Healthy sleep, nutrition, exercise, and relaxation habits are all important components of a self-care routine. Ask yourself the following questions:
• Am I thirsty? Yes? Drink some water
• Have I eaten in the past three hours? No? Eat something
• Have I moved my body today? No? Take a walk, dance to music, etc
• When was the last time I showered? Long time? Take a shower/wash your face
• Have I done something I enjoy today? No? Take time to laugh, read, watch a movie, listen to the birds, sit in silence, etc. (even if for 5 minutes)
Connection
As the world learns to cope with and understand the impacts of COVID-19, how we connect with each other is evolving at a rapid pace. Living rooms have turned into classrooms and spare bedrooms have turned into therapy offices. Connecting through screens is becoming a valuable asset for our community. This change comes easily to some while for others this change can be frustrating and hard. Paying attention to how connected you are as a helper is important in preventing compassion fatigue. Use the following connection checklist:
• Connect with at least one friend or family member each day
• Find multiple ways to communicate with others (FaceTime, MarcoPolo, Skype, Zoom, WhatsApp, GoogleDuo, Squad, SnapChat, Twitch, e-mail, letter, phone call, talk over the fence, hand-held radios, etc.)
• Talk about your feelings with those you trust
• Seek care yourself: The act of helping creates a psychological impact. Sometimes you need a space where you can seek help yourself. Many employers offer Employee Assistance Programs which allow you to receive a designated amount of counseling sessions free of charge. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, counselors are adapting to keep clients safe by offering telehealth sessions. In my practice alone at The Counseling Group there are 9 counselors able to connect with clients over the phone or through video chat. Help is here if you need it even if it seems far away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.