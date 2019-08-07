Hickory City Council adopted new guidelines regulating the use of 5G technology on utility poles in historic districts at its meeting on Tuesday.
The move came after a discussion in which several council members expressed frustrations with state and federal regulations limiting the city’s ability to regulate the new technology.
In his presentation, city planner Ross Zelenske said the regulations concern infrastructure used for 5G technology. 5G, Zelenske said, is the next iteration of wireless technology that is being developed to satisfy the need for faster data speeds.
Zelenske said the technology is being pushed as part of a technology race because the United States does not want to fall behind other countries like China. Infrastructure for 5G would be small enough to be attached to utility poles.
In January, the Hickory City Council passed an ordinance regulating some aspects of 5G infrastructure installation.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted on guidelines for installation of the technology in historic districts specifically.
The new regulations specify that the city prefers that new small cell wireless infrastructure be attached to existing poles or structures.
When new poles are required, those poles should be made of the same material as surrounding poles. In areas that have a mix of wooden and metal poles, metal poles are encouraged.
Other regulations would discourage infrastructure being installed in ways that block the view of the street from buildings. The city would also prefer antennas not stick up more than five feet from the installation.
All five members of the council who were present voted to adopt the new regulations. Councilwomen Jill Patton and Charlotte Williams were not present.
Councilman Brad Lail voiced frustration at state and federal regulations that strictly limit the way the city can regulate the new technology.
“I mean we haven’t had any applications for this technology but they (the telecommunications industry) are so far in front of this that they got laws passed at the state level to tell us what we can and can’t do with regards to regulating their antennas, which don’t exist yet,” Lail said.
Lail also asked Zelenske why the proposed changes included words like “prefer” and “encourage” rather than language that requires stricter requirements.
Zelenske said the nature of historic districts requires the language to be phrased in that way.
He said the regulations would require staff to make tough decisions, but that council would hear requests staff deemed to be “grossly inappropriate.”
Councilman David Zagaroli questioned Zelenske on the costs to the city. Zelenske said the permitting fees the city is allowed to charge would likely not cover all the staff time needed to approve installation requests.
Others relayed concerns about the effects of the technology itself.
Councilman David Williams said he’d heard concerns from the community about negative health effects from the technology and asked Zelenske what studies have been done on the effects.
During the public comment section, Daria Jackson, a Ward 3 candidate for city council, said she had seen a special claiming the technology made it easy to hack cell phones and asked what could be done about that.
Zelenske said the Federal Communications Commission had conducted studies finding little to no harm but that there might be some question on that research because of possible industry involvement.
In his presentation, Zelenske mentioned the city legal staff does not believe the city has authority to regulate health aspects of the technology.
On data security, Zelenske said he did not think the city would have power to regulate that and it would be up to the providers themselves to ensure security.