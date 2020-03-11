Schools in Catawba County announced field trip cancellations and the decision to restrict school-related travel due to the coronavirus.
Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell spoke to district employees saying, “Exposure is a huge concern and that is why I am restricting some travel for students and staff. HPS will not participate in events in any area where the presence of the virus has been confirmed.”
Hickory Public Schools is also suspending all out-of-state travel until further notice.
“All other travel involving students and staff will be reviewed to determine the level of risk,” Adell said.
Catawba County Schools canceled three field trips to Raleigh due to concerns about the virus.
“While there still have not been any cases of coronavirus in Catawba County, we have decided to cancel three field trips to Raleigh today in light of Wake County Public Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspending all field trips until further notice,” the release stated.
Other school-related trips might be affected. According to the release, Catawba County Schools will continue to examine all field trips and take it on a case-by-case basis by weighing the personal and financial impact on everyone involved.
As for upcoming middle school trips, the school district asked schools to host parent meetings. The meetings would include school nurses to educate parents so they can make the best choice for their children regarding travel, according to the release.
“This is a very fluid situation and it is likely to change again,” the release stated. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we learn more about the coronavirus’s impact. We will continue to update you as we learn more”
If a student or staff member were to contract COVID-19, the district will work with the local and state health departments. According to the release, the state health department is making plans to work with all school districts should the virus affect the schools.
Hickory Public Schools encouraged school personnel and families to reach out to principals if they have any questions about field trip cancellations.
Newton-Conover City Schools has not canceled any trips as of Wednesday.
John Robinson, public information officer for Newton-Conover City Schools, said administration is reviewing trips they have scheduled but have not made any decisions yet regarding travel.
Iredell-Statesville Schools also suspended all school-related, out-of-county travel for staff and students other than travel for athletics. Currently, the Iredell-Statesville district is on spring break. School will be back in session on Tuesday.
The Statesville Record and Landmark contributed to this article.
