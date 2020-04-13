Cable manufacturer Corning Inc. is donating masks for medical workers at Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the company.

John Arwood, a public relations manager for the company, said he did not know the exact number of masks going to the two hospitals.

The masks are part of a 150,000-mask shipment the company is distributing to hospitals in four states along the East Coast.

“Leveraging our supply chain, we were able to source and donate surgical masks desperately needed to keep front-line medical workers safe,” the company’s Chief Health Officer Michael Lappi said via the release.

Executives from both hospitals expressed gratitude at the donation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments