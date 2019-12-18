20191218_hdr_news_cops4tots_p1

Monica Caufman (right) selects toys for family members as Deputy Chief Reed Baer holds a bag for her at the Hickory Police Department Cops for Tots event. The two-day program will run through Dec. 18

 photos by ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD

The Hickory Police Department handed out toys and assisted folks in search of gifts Tuesday at the Cops for Tots “Christmas Wish House.”

The program began in the early 1980s with approximately 12 families, according to the city website. It has expanded over the years and now serves hundreds of children annually.

Tuesday was the day for eligible City of Hickory residents to receive gifts. Eligible residents of Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties will pick up presents today.

