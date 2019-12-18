The Hickory Police Department handed out toys and assisted folks in search of gifts Tuesday at the Cops for Tots “Christmas Wish House.”
The program began in the early 1980s with approximately 12 families, according to the city website. It has expanded over the years and now serves hundreds of children annually.
Tuesday was the day for eligible City of Hickory residents to receive gifts. Eligible residents of Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties will pick up presents today.
