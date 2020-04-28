While students learn from home, Catawba County Schools continues their renovation projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students might notice big changes when they return in August.
Six schools in the Catawba County Schools district are receiving or scheduled for renovations in 2020, according to Dan Moore, assistant superintendent of operations for the district. The largest renovation project scheduled to be finished this year is Banoak Elementary School with an $8.8 million renovation.
So far the completed projects at the school include the addition of three classrooms, two large resource rooms and four small resource rooms, according to Moore. The demolition and removal of the existing cafeteria and kitchen is done as well as demolition of the canopy from the main building to the old cafeteria.
The addition of four standard classrooms is in the process of being completed. New walls for the office expansion and connecting corridor storage area are going, up and they are removing mobile classrooms.
They will soon begin site drainage, curb, gutter and paving. They will also start renovation on the restrooms in the gym and sanding and repainting the gym floor.
All renovations at the school are scheduled to be done in August of 2020, Moore said.
Kyle Stocks, principal of Banoak Elementary School, said that due to the students being out of school, some of the renovations are ahead of schedule. “Given the length of the closures we have been able to move forward on areas of the remodel ahead of schedule,” he said.
“I’m really excited for the Banoak community,” Stocks said. “Many families have been coming to this site for several generations, and they are highly interested in how things are going and what the finished product will look like.”
Stocks said much of the renovations being done are for their fifth-grade and sixth-grade student areas. “Most of those students have been here prior to any construction at all, so they’ll have the memory of the old layout and the new,” Stocks said.
“Our students have been respectful of the construction environment and been great at helping us maintain safety,” Stocks said. “Our teachers have really shined through this, by continuously providing a great education even when moving rooms in the middle of the school year.”
Other schools receiving renovations to be finished this year:
Clyde Campbell Elementary is receiving a $378,000 renovation that will add 21 rooftop HVAC units. It is scheduled to be finished in August 2020 but could be delayed.
Bandys High School and Fred T. Foard High School are each receiving a $200,000 renovation that will replace windows at the schools. They are both scheduled to be completed in August 2020 but could be delayed.
H.M. Arndt Middle School is receiving a $35,000 renovation that will add a security vestibule to the school entrance. It is scheduled to be finished in July 2020.
W.A. Murray Elementary School is receiving a $25,000 renovation and will also add a security vestibule to the school entrance. It is also scheduled to be completed in July 2020.
