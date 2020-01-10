Conover police arrested a man on drug charges Wednesday.
Officers with the Conover Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block on Conover Boulevard West in reference to a male passed out in a vehicle, according to Chief Eric Loftin with the Conover Police Department.
Loftin said when officers arrived on the scene that it was apparent that George Kellen Albert, 36, of Conover, was in the process of waking up.
While searching Albert’s vehicle, officers found heroin and meth, as well as a stolen firearm, according to Loftin.
Albert was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Catawba County “Who’s in Jail” website.
Albert was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Albert is being held with a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.