A Conover man was charged with possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement found him asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle, according to a Catawba County Sheriff's Office press release.
On Wednesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Catawba County deputies arrived at a residence on Boggs Road in Claremont to investigate a report of an unfamiliar vehicle parked in a driveway.
Deputies found Shane Ray Pope, 46, asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle. During their investigation, deputies learned of a warrant issued against Pope for failing to appear in court on charges of passing worthless checks. As he was being taken into custody, deputies discovered that Pope was in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Pope is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of possessing controlled substances; and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to the release.
He received a $10,000 secured bond and had a first appearance in District Court on Thursday. Pope was also served with the warrant. He received a $500 secured bond for that offense and has a first appearance in District Court on that charge on April 20.
