A Conover man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for a tag violation on Saturday, according to a Tuesday press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 8:20 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle without a tag in the Bethany Church Road area of Claremont.
The driver, Brandon Charles O’Keefe, 26, told deputies he had a meth pipe and methamphetamine on his person, according to the release.
A meth smoking pipe and 10.4 grams of methamphetamine were found on O’Keefe. Digital scales and two firearms were located in the vehicle, the release states.
O’Keefe was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver and manufacture a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a license. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and taken to the Catawba County Detention Center, according to the release.
The release also mentions a passenger in the vehicle, James Douglas Maresca, of Denver, was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.